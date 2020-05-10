Pandemic no match for bond between mother and child

Mother's Day is a time when many of us pause to reflect on the love and reverence we have for the maternal figures in our lives. We celebrate those women who give us life, nurture us, teach us and help us to become better people while accepting us for who we are.
It's a day for celebrations that often include family get-togethers, restaurant meals and lots of hugs and kisses. We wondered how the COVID-19 pandemic might change Mother's Day this year, and decided to ask some area folks how the ongoing health crisis with its social-distancing, stay-at-home orders and self-quarantining would alter their usual ways of celebrating.
We reached out to moms and dads, grandparents and adult children, and got some enlightening responses. At our request, most people shared photos they believe show the special bond between mother and child.
And reading their stories, one thing became crystal clear: Distance doesn't diminish love.
