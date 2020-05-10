Pandemic no match for bond between mother and child

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS THE UPPER 20S OVER THE MOUNTAINS, AND AS LOW AS 30 DEGREES EAST OF THE MOUTAINS EXPECTED. * WHERE...THE NORTHWEST PIEDMONT, NORTHERN FOOTHILLS, AND MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...THROUGH 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&