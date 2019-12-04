MAIDEN - Mr. and Mrs. Claus are stopping by Catawba Valley Baptist Church at 3390 Shepherd Road in Maiden for pancakes.

The event is planned from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. It will include pancakes, photos with Santa, and Christmas crafts for kids.

Proceeds from this event will benefit The Corner Table Soup Kitchen and Meals on Wheels of Catawba County. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children 4 and younger. There are a limited number of tickets available, and they are only pre-sold. Call 828-695-5610 to reserve your tickets.

