HIDDENITE - The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a painted barn quilt class with instructor Carol Mitchell on Saturday, March 7. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex a 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County.

In this make-and-take class, Mitchell will lead students in creating their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt.

Cost for this beginner’s level workshop, with all materials provided by the instructor, is $40 for Hiddenite Center members and $45 for the public.

Participants should bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries. Registration is required by calling 828-632-6966.

Mitchell and her husband Steve are owners and operators of Mountainside Farms in Alexander County. Her popular barn quilt projects are an extension of her lifelong involvement in agriculture.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org

