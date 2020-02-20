NEWTON — The Newton Public Art Commission will present the Newton Spring Plein Air Paint Out and Wet Paint Show on Saturday, April 25.
Painters of any medium are encouraged to enter the event and paint the beautiful streets and pastoral landscapes in and around Newton en plein air. Registration for the paint out and wet paint show is $20 per artist prior to April 23. Registration is $25 per artist April 23 and after. Students who present student identification may enter the paint out and wet paint show at no cost. Registration is available at www.newtonart.org/paintout or by calling 828-695-4266.
Artists will sign in for the paint out between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. April 25 at Catawba Farms, 1670 Southwest Blvd., Newton. From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., artists will display their paintings in a wet paint art show open to the public in the Great Hall Tasting Room at Catawba Farms. Many of the works created during the paint out will be available for purchase. A first-place prize of $350 and a second-place prize of $150 will be awarded.
Participating artists are invited to display work completed during the paint out at Carolina Vines, 19 North College Ave. Terms of sale for artists who choose to display their work should be arranged between each artist and Carolina Vines.
Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to sign up for a workshop on Friday, April 24, to learn more about this art technique. Susan Grant, a watercolor artist with more than 30 years of experience, will host the workshop, which will focus on tips and techniques for painting landscapes in the great outdoors. The workshop will meet from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Great Hall Tasting Room at Catawba Farms. The workshop is limited to 15 participants. All art materials will be provided. The cost of the workshop is $50, which includes the entry fee for the paint out and wet paint show on April 25. Participants must register and submit payment for the workshop by April 22.
For more detailed information and registration, visit www.newtonart.org/paintout or call 828-695-4266.
