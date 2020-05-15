Catawba County Public Health is investigating an outbreak at a long-term care facility, where 3 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first indication of an outbreak at a nursing home or assisted-living center in Catawba County.
Public health officials said they are conducting additional testing at the facility and is advising administrators on isolation protocols and other measures to help prevent further spread of illness, according to a release issued Friday afternoon.
“We were notified as soon as the facility suspected a problem, and we have taken immediate action in response,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “We are aware of how difficult an outbreak of this nature can be, and we are maintaining ongoing communication with facility administrators as they work to manage this situation.”
The facility is informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation, the release stated.
The health department did not name the long-term care operation affected by this outbreak.
