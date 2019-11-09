HICKORY - Counselors from Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services will be available to assist with Affordable Care Act enrollment at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. and on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Counselors can answer any questions about ACA, check qualifications for the program and sign up individuals.
Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services has served the Catawba Valley for more than 33 years. Its licensed brokers are fully qualified to assist individuals in selecting the best plans for their needs. Dwayne Wilson serves on the Insurance Commissioner’s Life & Health Agent Advisory Committee, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Advisory Council and the Maiden Rescue Squad Board of Directors.
No registration is required for the open enrollment assistance sessions. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
