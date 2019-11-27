HICKORY - A counselor from Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services will be available to assist with Affordable Care Act enrollment at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 5-7 p.m. Counselors can answer any questions about ACA, check qualifications for the program and sign up individuals for health insurance.
Dwayne Wilson Insurance & Financial Services has served the Catawba Valley for more than 33 years. Its licensed brokers are fully qualified to assist individuals in selecting the best plans for their needs.
No registration is required for the open enrollment assistance sessions. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.