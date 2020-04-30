HICKORY – Everyone is invited to participate in a virtual meeting of the Open Door Book Club on Wednesday, May 27, at 3:30 p.m.

The selection for May is "The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry," by Rachel Joyce. Books may be picked up at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library through the Library To-Go pickup service Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a free event, but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments