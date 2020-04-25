Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Out of the 50 total cases, 33 have recovered, according to the website. A person has recovered if they are allowed out of isolation based on medical recommendations.
The county also reported three hospitalizations from COVID-19, according to the website.
As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the statewide COVID-19 case total was 8,623, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) website.
Health officials say the laboratory-confirmed case count is not a full picture of the number of cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested.
The number of reported deaths increased by 20 on Saturday, making the state total 289. The NCDHHS website reported 456 patients currently hospitalized, a decrease from Friday’s 477 total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.