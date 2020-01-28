IMG_1407.jpg

The scene on Hwy. 16 south of Newton at noon on Tuesday.

 ROBERT C. REED/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 South near Keisler Road SE.

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe confirmed the fatality.

Three people also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the accident. All three were transported from the scene either by ambulance or helicopter.

Newton Police, Newton Fire and Catawba County EMS are on the scene.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments