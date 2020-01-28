A man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 South near Keisler Road SE.
Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe confirmed the fatality.
Three people also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the accident. All three were transported from the scene either by ambulance or helicopter.
Newton Police, Newton Fire and Catawba County EMS are on the scene.
