Officers installed at General Federation of Women's Clubs of NC convention

Crystal O’Neal of the Greater Alamance Woman’s Club was installed as the President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina (GFWC-NC) in a virtual convention held Friday, June 5. Several local women – members of the GFWC Hickory Woman’s Club and Hickory Junior Woman’s Club – will serve in leadership positions during the 2020-22 administration as well.
Heather Bolick of the Hickory Junior Woman's Club was installed as the GFWC-NC Recording Secretary. Jennifer Richards, Diane Creasman, and Carol Watts of the Hickory Woman’s Club will serve as the GFWC-NC Chairman of Arts & Culture, Chaplain, and Chairman of Developmental Centers respectively.
GFWC-NC District Two officers confirmed in the virtual meeting included President Denise Icenhour of the Hickory Woman’s Club and Vice President Mary Cardwell, Junior Director Courtney Pruitt, and Junior Membership Chairman Tiffany Williams of the Hickory Junior Woman’s Club.
The theme for the 2020-22 administration is She Elevates the World. Members and member clubs from across North Carolina will focus on strengthening and supporting women as they develop leadership skills through community service activities that benefit Arts & Culture; Civic Engagement & Outreach; Education & Libraries; Environment; and Health & Wellness. “The members of GFWC of North Carolina have cast an incredible group of leaders to guide us through the 2020-2022 Administration,” said President O’Neal. “I have confidence that these leaders will serve our clubs with great enthusiasm, expertise, and compassion. Together, we will show how GFWC of North Carolina embodies our theme: She Elevates the World.”
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of North Carolina is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), which is one of the world’s oldest and largest nondenominational, nonpartisan, international women’s volunteer service organizations. With more than 100 clubs and 2,500 members throughout North Carolina, clubwomen have dedicated their leadership skills to community improvement through volunteer service since 1902. Contact Diane Creasman if you are interested in visiting either of the local clubs. She can be reached at dianecreasman@charter.net
