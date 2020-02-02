Observatory at Maiden school to be open for events
MAIDEN — The Lucile Miller Observatory will be open twice in February for public observing. It will be open on Friday, Feb. 7, and Friday, Feb. 21. Both eveningsevents will run from 7-10 p.m.
The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, North “C” Avenue in Maiden. These are free events, all ages and interests are welcome, and no reservations are needed. The observatory will be open rain or shine both evenings.
Weather permitting, telescopes will be available to observe the moon, Venus, and the midwinter sky. Light refreshments will be available. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own telescope if they have questions on how to use it or if it needs adjustment.
These events are sponsored by The Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visit its website at www.catawbasky.org for driving directions to the observatory. You may contact Jeff Whisenant at 828-850-6433 or clubinfo@catawbasky.org for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.