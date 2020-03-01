Today I saw hope.
Someone bought an oak tree the other day at our garden center. It wasn’t a very big tree, maybe, only 10 feet tall. But as they drove off, I realized I had just met a person who has hope for the future. We so often buy plants for instant gratification, not that there is anything wrong with that, my livelihood often depends on that. But a 10-foot oak is decades away from the 60-70-foot giant it will one day become.
I find myself wondering what the plans are for that tree. Does the new owner envision it one day providing shade for their home or a tire swing hanging from a sturdy limb for a future grandchild to swing on? Have they considered the countless leaves to be raked each fall, or do they only anticipate the young, bright green leaves each spring?
Do they see the branches as future homes for bird nests and acrobatic squirrels? One day a treehouse may be built in it, and hopefully no broken arms will be associated with it. It will provide leaves for a pile to be jumped into and acorns to be stored by wildlife for winter food. Pictures taken many years apart will provide memories of when the tree was planted and cause expressions of awe, at how big it has become. In the right location, that tree can grow for a couple hundred years, withstanding wind, snow and hopefully bulldozers. The stories those old trees could tell….
In Morganton, North Carolina, where I grew up, a 100-plus-year-old oak filled our front yard. People claimed that was the tree where Frankie Silver (of Frankie and Johnnie lore) was hung. I often pulled the pillow over my head, so as not to hear its branches tapping against my window at night. Unfortunately, Hurricane Hugo took that tree down, and the neighbors quickly claimed another large tree to be the site of Frankie’s demise.
With the unrest in the Middle East, worldwide virus concerns and plagues of locust, it’s joy to my heart to meet a person with hope for the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.