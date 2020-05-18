Virus Outbreak Home Test

Catawba County reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest day-to-day increase the county has seen since the health department began reporting virus numbers.

The new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 111, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Of the county’s confirmed cases, 50 people have recovered from the virus and five people are hospitalized. Two people have died from COVID-19 complications in Catawba County, according to public health.

The confirmed cases don’t include all cases of the coronavirus in Catawba County because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to the county.

The county saw a jump in testing Monday with 148 new negative test results reported to public health, bringing the county to 1,336 negative test results.

Statewide, there are 19,023 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.

At least 661 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina and 511 people are hospitalized as of Monday.

At least 255,755 tests for COVID-19 have been completed in North Carolina.

