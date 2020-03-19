NEWTON - Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its annual joint meeting and salad luncheon with sister chapter Gamma Phi recently at First Presbyterian Church in Newton. Before joining Gamma Phi for a program and lunch, Nu Chapter had a business meeting with Martha Brown presiding.
The president’s report highlighted the 2020 NC DKG Convention project, the completion of the chapter achievement report, memorial recommendations from members, and the NC DKG Educational Foundation’s 101 Donation Challenge to “Celebrate a Teacher.” Also, two members were recognized as nominees for prestigious awards. Amanda Moose is a Golden Key nominee, and Kerri Wimberly is a recipient of the Nu Chapter “Shining Star” and nominee for the NC DKG “Rising Star.”
Carol Bostian, membership committee chair, presented the committee’s recommendations for five prospective members to be invited to join Nu Chapter. The recommendations were approved by vote of those members in attendance.
Donna Rudisill provided an update on the Taste and Talk fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 7. The business session concluded with the installation of new officers for 2020-2022: president, Dee Snyder; first vice president, Leslie Black; second vice president, Regina Propst; recording secretary, Dinah Poteat; and corresponding secretary, Yvonne Barnhardt. Amanda Moose was also installed as treasurer, an appointed office. After the business meeting, Nu Chapter joined Gamma Phi for the program and luncheon.
Deb Wakefield, president of Gamma Phi Chapter, welcomed all attendees. A ceremony of remembrance recognized Monteen Fox, a deceased member of Gamma Phi. The program featured a panel discussion that addressed questions about the impact of legislation on education. Those participating on the panel included the following: Chaz Beasley, NC House of Representatives for District 92 and candidate for lieutenant governor of North Carolina in the 2020 election; Greg Cranford, candidate for the House of Representatives for District 89 in the 2020 election; and Kim Bost, candidate for the NC House of Representatives for District 96 in the 2020 election. Each candidate had the opportunity to respond to questions which came from those in attendance.
A salad luncheon hosted by Gamma Phi followed the program. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.