NEWTON - Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, held its fall business and dinner meeting recently at Abernethy Laurels in Newton.
Upon arrival members returned water bottles filled with money to benefit both the UNICEF Schools for Africa project and teacher grants. Martha Brown, Nu Chapter president, welcomed attendees and invited them to the buffet dinner.
Following the meal, Brown called the business meeting to order. Highlights of the president’s report included a challenge from the NC DKG Educational Foundation for each region to recognize 101 talented and dedicated teachers with a donation. The funds from this statewide “101 Donation Challenge” will be used for grants awarded to educators. Brown also urged members to attend the 2020 NC DKG convention in Greensboro and addressed some needs of the leadership committee and nominations committee. In other reports Carol Bostian gave an account of Region Ten’s recent meeting at Tryon International Equestrian Center. The regional meeting included a fashion show and remarks from Dr. Teresa Cowan, NC DKG president. Also, Leslie Black provided an update on the chapter achievement award progress and a report on the Taste and Talk fundraiser event.
The program, “EasiScopes: Creating Digital Detectives,” was presented by Amanda Moose, recipient of a NCDKG Educational Foundation grant and a Nu Chapter teacher grant. Moose used the funds from the grants to purchase handheld microscopes that plug into a computer. These student-friendly microscopes make learning fun and support STEM through innovative techniques.
The program was followed by committee reports. Committees reported on their efforts to fulfill the DKG Society mission: volunteer opportunities through Teachers Helping Teachers at Classroom Connections and Reader Leaders at Claremont Elementary School, Beginning Teacher Support by providing refreshments and gift bags for Catawba County first-year teachers, Teacher Grants with reception of 17 applications, and availability of state and international scholarships for members. Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
