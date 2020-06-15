Notable neighbor Lorissa Vines: Frequent traveler's stops include Cambodia, Chile

Born and raised in Catawba County, Lorissa Vines values being an involved member of her community. As an avid traveler, she also values learning about other communities and cultures.
Her love of travel and adventure began during a European study abroad program while she was a student at Appalachian State University. Since then, she has visited 50 countries and territories. Her husband, David, has traveled alongside her for most of those trips.
Vines lists Turkey, Cambodia, and Chile as some of her most enjoyable excursions. “My favorite trips are a beautiful mixture of engaging in the local community: enjoying delicious meals, attending dance and music events, spending time in nature, and a splash of history,” Vines said.
She added that her most memorable experiences occur when she is able to completely immerse herself in local culture. “I could spend hours in the markets and am always happy to stumble upon a cooking class,” she said. “You never know who you will meet, and it’s a pleasure to form lifelong friendships when traveling.”
Traveling is fun but Vines says her work is important. As the director of development for Carolina Caring, Vines ensures that all community members have access to the array of services provided by Carolina Caring.
“I believe that everyone deserves to live well at the end of life, regardless of their financial situation,” Vines said. Before becoming the director of development, she worked as a medical social worker for Carolina Caring for eight years.
“I served patients with no means to cover the cost of care and saw their needs first-hand,” Vines explained. “My desire to ensure that services are available to those in need led me to transition to my current role with our Foundation.
The Carolina Caring Foundation supports the mission of Carolina Caring by providing financial support for patient care, programs, and services that are not covered by other means. “Thanks to the generosity of our community, it is possible to serve patients that we couldn’t have otherwise helped,” Vines said.
Vines describes her true passion as serving those in need. “It is important to me to have meaningful work and to know that I am making a difference,” she said. “I have devoted myself to the nonprofit sector, serving our community through case management, social work, and fundraising.”
Being an advocate for her home county has led Vines to a number of volunteer opportunities, too. “I have taken an active role in promoting how Catawba County is “making living better” through partnering with Catawba County’s Marketing Department as a “Street Team” volunteer. I’m a social media ambassador, assist with writing blog content, and assist with promoting all that our area has to offer,” she explained.
Vines is also a graduate of the 2019-2020 Class of Leadership Catawba and is beginning a three-year term as a Leadership Catawba Advisory Board Member for The Chamber of Catawba County. “It’s important to me to be an active, engaged member of our community,” Vines said.
Where do you plan to travel next?
We actually had a vacation planned in April, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. We have rescheduled to August and, fingers crossed, we will be able to travel! Our next trip will be to Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia. This is a part of Europe that we have never visited, and we are always looking for a new experience. We chose these countries for their history, culture, and spectacular scenery.
What motivates you?
I am always seeking out opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally. I find that I thrive when I am challenged, pushing myself to be the best that I can be.
When are you happiest?
I am happiest when I am surrounded by friends and family. I am fortunate to live in an area that allows me to embrace what is most important to me – family, community, meaningful work, and meaningful relationships.
What is the best advice you have received? Who gave the advice?
“She believed she could, so she did.” This quote is printed on a bracelet that I received as a gift from someone I am proud to call my friend and mentor. It is the perfect reminder that I can accomplish anything that I set my mind to!
