Notable neighbor Lorissa Vines: Frequent traveler's stops include Cambodia, Chile

Where do you plan to travel next?

We actually had a vacation planned in April, which was cancelled due to the pandemic. We have rescheduled to August and, fingers crossed, we will be able to travel! Our next trip will be to Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia. This is a part of Europe that we have never visited, and we are always looking for a new experience. We chose these countries for their history, culture, and spectacular scenery.

What motivates you?

I am always seeking out opportunities for growth, both personally and professionally. I find that I thrive when I am challenged, pushing myself to be the best that I can be.

When are you happiest?

I am happiest when I am surrounded by friends and family. I am fortunate to live in an area that allows me to embrace what is most important to me – family, community, meaningful work, and meaningful relationships.

What is the best advice you have received? Who gave the advice?

“She believed she could, so she did.” This quote is printed on a bracelet that I received as a gift from someone I am proud to call my friend and mentor. It is the perfect reminder that I can accomplish anything that I set my mind to!

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.