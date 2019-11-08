HICKORY - Catawba Valley Community College’s Alumni Association is seeking nominations from the community for its 2020 Distinguished Alumni of the Year Awards. Alumni from each of CVCC’s schools are eligible, including the School of Academics & Educational Opportunity, the School of Business, Industry & Technology and the School of Health & Public Services.
Alumni who have been awarded a degree, diploma or certificate or who have earned career credentials at CVCC may be nominated. Individuals who have brought distinction to themselves, credit to the college and genuine benefit to their communities in one or more of the following ways are eligible:
• Exceptional accomplishment in their chosen field;
• Exceptional service in local, state or national affairs; or
• Exceptional service in support of Catawba Valley Community College.
• Inspirational impact/transformational CVCC experience.
Recipients for the 2020 awards will be recognized during commencement ceremonies in May.
Previous nominees who were not selected are eligible for re-nomination.
Nominations for the 2020 awards can be made online at www.cvcc.edu/Alumni, or contact Reynolds for a nomination form. The deadline to submit nominations is Feb. 14. For more information, call 828-327-7000 ext. 4387,or mreynolds@cvcc.edu.
