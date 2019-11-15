No charges are expected in a Nov. 9 two-truck wreck that killed a Hickory man, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger.
Larry Allen Scott, 50, of Hickory, died at the scene. He was driving a 1989 Ford pickup truck.
The other vehicle, a 2008 Ford pickup truck, was driven by Tyler James Willis, 18, of Newton.
Scott and Willis were both traveling south on Jack Whitener Road when Scott’s vehicle crossed to the left of the double yellow center line. Swagger said Scott ran off the left side of the road, lost control, traveled across the road to the right where his vehicle collided with the truck driven by Willis.
After the vehicle collision, Scott’s truck collided with a creek bank, overturned and then collided with several trees, Swagger said. Willis’ truck collided with a fire hydrant and then overturned.
