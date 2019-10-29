HIDDENITE - The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present a dinner performance of “No Business Like Snow Business” by Atlantic Coast Theatre of Florida. The performance will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Hiddenite Center's Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“No Business Like Snow Business” is set in a 1950s-style holiday TV special, hosted by the famous comic-crooning snowman, Frosty Windowpanes. Joined by his guest star, the singing and dancing snowflake Snowi LaFlurry, the pair try to get through their live broadcast, but a big snowstorm is coming. The audience will participate, laugh, and learn the science of weather in this fun wintertime show filled with classic holiday tunes with a snowy twist.
Cost for entertainment and meal is $12 for adults and $8 for students with entertainment tax included. Reservations are required by calling 828-632-6966.
