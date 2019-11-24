NEWTON — Alice Rudisill Benfield was honored Nov. 11 at a celebration marking her 90th birthday. The event, which featured colorful balloons and a birthday cake centerpiece, was held at the Southside Park Community Building in Newton.
Alice was born on Nov. 10, 1929, in the Plateau community of Catawba County to Ivey Killian Rudisill and Lawrence Rudisill. One of seven children, Alice is the only one surviving.
Alice married Charles Richard “Jigger” Benfield in June 1952, and has been a homemaker and a Newton resident ever since.
Alice’s children attending the Nov. 11 party were Lester Benfield, Carroll Benfield, Dwight Benfield, Joan Clark and Juanita Townsend. Deceased children are Kay Benfield, Charles Benfield Jr. (infant) and Lawrence Benfield (infant).
Alice has eight living grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She also has one grandchild who is deceased.
Family and friends attended the party from as far as Florida and Virginia. A highlight was Alice singing her favorite song, “On the Wings of a Snow White Dove.”
