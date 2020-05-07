NEWTON — Newton will offer free leaf compost at the city’s Boston Road facility beginning Thursday, May 14.

Compost will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday each week while supply lasts. The facility is at 1171 Boston Road.

Newton residents and non-residents may pick up the compost. City staff will load compost onto trucks or trailers.

For more information or to confirm availability, call Public Works at 828-695-4310 or the Street Department at 828-695-4295.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments