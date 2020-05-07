NEWTON — Newton will offer free leaf compost at the city’s Boston Road facility beginning Thursday, May 14.
Compost will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday each week while supply lasts. The facility is at 1171 Boston Road.
Newton residents and non-residents may pick up the compost. City staff will load compost onto trucks or trailers.
For more information or to confirm availability, call Public Works at 828-695-4310 or the Street Department at 828-695-4295.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.