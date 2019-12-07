NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dance from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

The dance will be on the lower level of the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.

Music will be provided by Shake Down Band, a variety band with more than 25 years of experience.

Tickets will be $8 at the door. No advance tickets will be sold. Attendees are asked to bring finger foods to share.

For more information, contact the Newton Recreation Department at 828-695-4317.

