NEWTON — To help ensure residents can remain in their homes and slow the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Newton will not disconnect residential utility or sanitation service or assess late fees through May 31, 2020.
Customers will be responsible for paying for all usage and, if possible, should continue to pay on their accounts to avoid accumulating large balances. The city will set up a repayment program that will allow customers to pay off any accumulated charges over at least six months.
Payment methods include by mail, through the city's online portal at www.newtonnc.gov/billpay, by calling 888-272-9829, or through the drop box located outside City Hall.
Staff are available by phone at 828-695-4300 to assist customers who wish to establish service, disconnect service, or are in need of any other assistance.
Find more information at www.newtonnc.gov/coronavirus.
