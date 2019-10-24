CONOVER - The Newton Senior Citizens Club is sponsoring a Senior Night Out at the First United Methodist Church, 410 First Ave. North, Conover, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m.

A  meal will be served by the men of the church. Entertainment will be a local gospel-singing quartet, Imperfect But Forgiven. Several door prizes will be given away. Cost is $15 per person, and payment must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 19.

People planning to attend should call Janet at 828-465-3915 or Elaine at 828-464-5400 as soon as possible.

