NEWTON - The Newton Senior Citizens Club monthly meetings, which are held at the recreation center, are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Senior Night Out which was scheduled to be held at the First United Methodist Church in Conover on Tuesday, June 9, is also canceled.
