NEWTON — Newton offers various ways its residents and businesses can get relevant, up-to-date information during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ways you can stay informed include:

City of Newton Website

Visit www.newtonnc.gov/coronavirus for resources intended to protect people's health, safety and welfare. In addition to links to trusted sources including Catawba County Public Health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the site includes sections featuring guides to resources for residents and businesses, a summary of modifications to city services and access to public buildings, and a list of opportunities to help you support one's neighbors.

Newton Notify

Newton Notify is a free platform that allows participants to receive various categories of important messages from the city. Messages are delivered directly to your phone via voice or text messages or to your email inbox. Sign up at www.newtonnc.gov/notify or by calling 828-695-4266.

Note that Newton Notify is intended to deliver non-emergency notifications. Emergency notifications will continue to be delivered through Catawba County's CodeRED Community Alert System.

Social Media

Messages from the city are posted on Facebook @newtonnc, Instagram @cityofnewton, and Twitter @cityofnewtonnc. Follow and like to stay informed.

Call the City of Newton

Staff are available by phone at 828-695-4300 to speak with anyone who needs assistance with city services.The city will continue to provide services including police, fire, water/wastewater, electricity, and sanitation. 

