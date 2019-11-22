NEWTON —The Downtown Newton Development Association will participate in the 10th annual Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30 to support small businesses in downtown Newton.
Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support their neighborhoods and is held every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, area shoppers are invited to take part in the Small Business Saturday event in downtown Newton. The event will include giveaways, merchant deals, and chances to win prizes provided by downtown Newton merchants. Shoppers can check with their favorite local businesses to find out what special offers they will feature.
The Downtown Newton Development Association encourages people to post selfies on social media with the items they find on their Christmas lists at downtown Newton merchants. Add #sbsnewton to your posts to make sure everyone knows you support small businesses in Newton.
“Small Business Saturday is an excellent way to start the holiday shopping season, and we encourage photo wish lists,” Shannon Johnson, Newton Main Street Program manager said. “Just snap a shot of what you’d like, tag the store name, add #sbsnewton, and post it to your social media to start your wish list.”
For more information, contact Johnson at sjohnson@newtonnc.gov or 828-695-4360.
