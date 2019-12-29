NEWTON - Newton Elks Lodge 2042 will host their annual oyster roast on Saturday, Jan. 18, at their Newton West J Street location.
The oyster roast will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. and will be held rain or shine. The menu will consist of steamed oysters, steamed shrimp, chicken wings, barbecue, fried fish, French fries, and assorted side dishes.
Along with the variety of food items, musical entertainment will be provided as well as a raffle and 50/50 drawings. Event T-shirts will be available for purchase. Drink specials will also be available.
Tickets for the oyster roast are $30 per person. All tickets for the event are pre-sale only and are available at the Newton Elks Lodge 2042. No tickets will be sold the day of the event.
Only a set number of tickets will be sold.
