Newton cruise in to be held Saturday
Newton will come alive with the Small, Safe & Local Community Cruise from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Newton.

Everyone is invited to drop into the Cruise — businesses, churches, car clubs, government agencies, civic organizations, schools, graduates, individuals, and others. To join in, just show up with your vehicle anytime between noon to 2 p.m. and cruise for any duration.

All vehicles must obey traﬃc signals and other local and state laws. The cruise is centered on the Historic Downtown Newton and there is no speciﬁc set route. Participants are encouraged to support local small businesses while they are in Newton.

For questions or more information, contact Twyla Deese at 704-451-1760 or deesetwyla@gmail.com.

