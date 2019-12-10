newtonconover

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Newton-Conover High School class of 1959 gathered recently.

NEWTON - The Newton-Conover High School class of 1959 celebrated its 60-year reunion on Nov. 2 at Pin Station in Newton.

Shown seated in the front row are Adelin P. Tucker, Cathy H. Miller, Linda Team, Ann Barringer Stover, Harriet Gurley Smith, Caroline Heffner Dixon and Becky Ross McRee.

Seated in the second row are Linda Rogers, Johnnie Hallman Leagon, Linda Lail Moretz, Judy Killian Carsey, Brenda Herman Haupt, Ladell Lineberger McWhirter, Virginia Dellinger Abernathy and Ruth Wagner McNeely.

Seated in the third row are Peggy Kurt, Frances Hollar, Pat Smith, Carolyn Spencer, Pat Hollar, Allen Bost, Brenda Gantt, Richard Hewitt and Fred Sigmon.

Standing in the fourth row are Joe Rhyne, Jim Lingle, Fred Medlin, Wayne Dellinger, Thomas Setzer, Donald Carswell, Larry Simmons, Gary Benfield, Stephen Herman and Larry Fox.

Standing in the fifth row are Carlise Johnson, Jerry Hewitt and Jim Morris.

