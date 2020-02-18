HIDDENITE — On Saturday, March 21, the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will offer a new class: “Restorative Yoga With Liz.”
The class will be presented in the main room of the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County) beginning at 10 a.m. The class will focus on a gentle and restorative practice that includes breathing techniques and various poses and sequences that help to improve mental, emotional, and physical health, as well as, posture, immune and digestive systems.
Cost for the class is $25 for the public and $20 for Hiddenite Center members. It is open to all levels, ages, and abilities. Limited space is available for the class. Call 828-632-6966 to pre-pay and register. Class participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or towel. Chair props will be available.
Restorative Yoga With Liz features licensed instructor Liz DeGraff.
