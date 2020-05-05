VALDESE - The Town of Valdese has launched a new web page, DowntownValdese.com, for residents and visitors to explore Valdese merchants. The website features categories including restaurants, retail, services, and more. Under each section you can find information and links to the local merchant’s online sites.

The website was launched amid the COVID-19 crisis to ensure ease of access to information regarding operations of these local businesses.

“Advertising our local businesses amid this pandemic has become a huge priority to us,” said Community Affairs Director Morrissa Angi. “We realize how devastating this may be for many small businesses around the country, and we want to do our part in supporting and advertising our local businesses."

Many Valdese restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup options to ensure safety of all citizens and employees while continuing to operate. But it’s not just the restaurants that continue to show resiliency through this pandemic, as many Valdese merchants have continued to operate through online sales, delivery, and curbside pickup and purchase options.

 DowntownValdese.com provides a one-stop website to explore all locally owned businesses, making it easier to shop small, Angi said.

