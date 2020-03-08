New to Medicare? Seminar offers help

HICKORY — Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65?

It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help you avoid serious and costly problems later.

A free seminar designed to help will be offered at 2 p.m. Thursday at the West Hickory Senior Center.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and will answer your questions. A Social Security representative may also be present to answer questions.

To attend, call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

