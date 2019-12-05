NEWTON - Are you or a friend or loved one turning 65? It is important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Attention to these issues will help you avoid serious and costly problems later.

A "New to Medicare" seminar will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday at the Catawba County Library Main Branch at 115 West C St. in Newton.

Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors, trained by the NC Department of Insurance, will lead the information session and answer questions.

To attend, call the Catawba County Council on Aging at 828-328-2269.

