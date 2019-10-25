HICKORY — As the first guest in a three-part series, Tiemeyer “Torez” Leach visited with Hal Row, host of First Talk Radio/WHKY.
Leach, a school counselor at Hickory High, served as the guest of Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools. Through December, Snowden will introduce new HPS employees as her guests, including teacher representatives from middle and elementary schools.
With eight years of counseling experience, Leach recently filled a position that came open at Hickory High. “I’m working on just my third week with Hickory Public Schools, but I can share that I already love working at Hickory High,” said Leach. “The counseling team, the entire staff, and the administration have all been very welcoming. I also appreciate the vision set forth by HHS Principal Rebecca Tuttle. And most importantly, I am getting to meet the students, and enjoying every opportunity,” he said.
A native of Kings Mountain, where Leach graduated from Kings Mountain High School, he attended Appalachian State University (ASU), earning his Bachelor of Science in psychology and his Master of Arts in school counseling. In addition, Leach is certified in addiction counseling.
A former student-athlete at ASU, Leach served as a wide receiver for the ASU Mountaineers. He is a former assistant coach at East Lincoln High, experiencing the school’s achievement of winning the 2014 2A State Championship.
In his previous journey as a counselor, Leach was nominated as “counselor of the year” over four consecutive years. When not working, he enjoys reading, coloring, coaching, working out, hiking, and playing a variety of sports, including bowling, which he has enjoyed since childhood.
“I chose to enter the profession of counseling as a way to help empower young people,” said Leach. “Regardless of a student’s home environment and challenging factors through the years, it’s vital that our youth learn to become advocates for themselves, as they become positive and productive members of society, he said.
“I always knew that I wanted to provide support in a helping field, whether it be psychology or counseling. Helping others is my passion, and I am thankful for this opportunity to serve the wonderful students at Hickory High School.”
To listen to the radio interview with Torez Leach at WHKY First Talk Radio,visit the HPS homepage: www.hickoryschools.net or the HPS Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.