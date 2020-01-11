NEWTON – The Catawba County Register of Deeds is now offering Property Notification, a new service that notifies registered users via email when a name they have registered appears on any land-related document filed in the Register of Deeds office. The service is provided free of charge.

The e-mails sent by the Property Notification service include the name matched, the date of filing, and the book and page of reference. A link will also be provided to an image of the document on the Catawba County Register of Deeds land record search site.

To register for the Property Notification service, visit the Register of Deeds web page at www.catawbacountync.gov and look for the Property Notification link on the Register of Deeds home page or land record search page.

“This service enables citizens to keep an eye out for themselves and for vulnerable family members and friends whose names may be misused,” said Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer. “I have been working on providing this type of service for some time, because I am concerned about the potential for fraudulent filings that could be made in our office.

“I am aware of at least one example of property/mortgage fraud in our county, and I have heard reports that this type of activity is on the rise in North Carolina and across the nation. We hope this new service will act as a deterrent to fraudulent activity in Catawba County. If there is a fraudulent filing in our office, we hope this timely notice to registered users will allow that fraud to be addressed quickly.”

For more information, visit the Register of Deeds online at www.catawbacountync.gov or call the Register of Deeds office at 828-465-1573.

