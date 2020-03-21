HICKORY – The leadership council from Hickory Young Professionals has come together to create a Facebook group to help bring a light to local businesses in the region that are open and creating ways to continue to serve the public.
From take-home art kits to curb service, deliveries and family meal kits, these businesses cannot afford not to adapt. HYP felt that this was a small way they could help bring awareness to the need for immediate investment in communities, and those businesses that make the communities special, in order to help them make it through the coming weeks.
“Without the community coming together to support these restaurants, stores, boutiques, and small local businesses, they will struggle, they already have been cutting hours and laying off employees, and some may have to close. If you are already going to buy dinner somewhere, the Hickory Young Professionals are hoping they provide enough visibility and awareness that you take a pause, before you spend your money. Pay attention to where it will truly make a difference and make the effort to go there,” said chairperson, Cameron Bixby.
Hickory Young Professional is an organization in the Greater Hickory Metro that provides opportunities for people of all ages to engage in professional development programs, and to get plugged in to the communities where we live, work, and play. To visit the HYPin’ Up Locals Group, created by HYP, visit facebook.com/hickoryyoungprofessionals.
