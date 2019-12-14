NEWTON – To foster a greater awareness of American history in general, the Catawba County Library hosts a regular gathering to touch on topics of interest related to black history. This month, the subject is the New Deal, a series of economic programs implemented by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the early 1930s.
The program takes place at 4 pm on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.).
The New Deal was designed to combat Depression-era unemployment and boost the nation’s recovery. Its programs resulted in benefits for both African-American and white residents, including new standards for a minimum wage, working conditions, and union organization.
Perhaps one of the most notable advances of the New Deal was in the Roosevelt Administration’s acknowledgement of America’s race issues and its efforts at the federal level to change policies and initiate conversations about civil rights for all Americans. Through its ongoing work, for example, the FDR Administration is said to have tripled the number of African-Americans working for the federal government.
Topics featured in the black history discussion group often introduce people, events, and developments that aren’t always deeply familiar and put them into context to boost community understanding. All residents are welcome to bring their curiosity and understanding and learn more about the nation’s challenges during the 1930s. Light refreshments will be served.
To learn more about the series or library services in general, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
