HICKORY - Kristen M. Bealler is the new child nutrition director for Hickory Public Schools, effective immediately.
Bealler most recently served as the director of the Davidson County School Nutrition Program in Lexington. While with Davidson, Bealler was accountable for the operation of 36 cafeteria sites, monitoring the integrity of all financials while adhering to a budget of $7.8 million.
Prior to joining Davidson County Schools, Bealler’s experience included serving as the director of the Stokes County School Nutrition Program in Danbury; as area supervisor for Wake County Public Schools, in Raleigh; as field supervisor for Cabarrus County Schools Child Nutrition Programs in Concord; and the Environmental Public Health Sanitarian for Saint Louis County in Missouri.
Bealler earned a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management, with a minor in Business from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She achieved certification as a School Nutrition Specialist with the School Nutrition Association (Level 3) and with ServSafe, as a Certified Instructor and Proctor. Bealler is president-elect for the School Nutrition Association of North Carolina.
“Ms. Bealler’s background in child nutrition while working with a broad range of school communities, as well as her time with public health will certainly be beneficial to our school district. We are delighted to welcome Ms. Bealler to the HPS family," said HPS Superintendent Robbie Adell.
A native of Missouri, Bealler lives in Sherrills Ford. She enjoys participating in cancer research events and above all else, during her free time, she relishes relaxing moments with her two rescue dogs, Linus and Lucy.
