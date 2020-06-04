New bar to open in Bethlehem Saturday

An immovable, 12-inch-thick silver metal door propped open against a wall catches the eyes of visitors to the new bar and coffee shop in Bethlehem.

The aptly-named business, The Vault, on the corner of N.C. 127 and Rink Dam Road used to be a bank. When owners Chris London, Mark Wagner and Bryan Pallone decided to turn it into a bar, they wanted to keep the vault and even allow visitors inside, Pallone said.

“We just ran with it,” Pallone said. “We wanted to keep as much of the bank as we could. ... How many people have ever walked in a vault?”

London and Wagner, owners of The Coffee Lodge in Statesville, were approached last year by Alexander County officials about opening a second coffee shop location in the former bank building, London said. When they saw the building, they felt a coffee shop and bar would fit perfectly in the space. The pair got Pallone — a longtime friend and American Football Association Hall of Fame inductee from Greensboro — involved in the project and work started late last year.

They plan to serve coffee and pastries in the morning and food and drinks in the afternoon and night.

The bar was set to open in March until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, London said.