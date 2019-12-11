HIDDENITE - Dirk Myers II, ballroom dance instructor, will begin a new session of ballroom dance and line dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center in January.
Ballroom dance class will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost for the eight-week class is $100 for nonmembers of the Hiddenite Center, or $95 for paid members of the Hiddenite Center, payable on the first day of class. Couple registration is encouraged. To register, call Martha Burgin at 828-632-6966.
Myers’ line dance class will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex on Mondays from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Cost for the six-week class is $60 for nonmembers and $55 for paid members of the Hiddenite Center. Early registration is encouraged. To register for this series, call Martha Burgin at 828-632-6966.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.