HIDDENITE - Dirk Myers II, ballroom dance instructor, will begin a new session of ballroom dance and line dance classes at the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center in January.

 Ballroom dance class will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road) on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Cost for the eight-week class is $100 for nonmembers of the Hiddenite Center, or $95 for paid members of the Hiddenite Center, payable on the first day of class. Couple registration is encouraged. To register, call Martha Burgin at 828-632-6966.

Myers’ line dance class will meet at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex on Mondays from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Cost for the six-week class is $60 for nonmembers and $55 for paid members of the Hiddenite Center. Early registration is encouraged. To register for this series, call Martha Burgin at 828-632-6966.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.

