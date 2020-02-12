Neighbors Network invites the community to attend a daylong celebration this Friday introducing its new home at 502 Thornburg Drive in Conover.
Events will begin at 9 a.m. with the Thrive in Community Partner Showcase and will end with a Valentines Dance concluding at 8 p.m. Neighbors Network is one of two multi-purpose senior centers in Catawba County and promotes itself as Catawba Valley’s 50-plus Center for Active Living.
Neighbors Network has operated out of the Mayors House at 706 First Ave. S. in Conover since it opened in 2014. The new facility known as the Wade Center is located at 502 Thornburg Drive NE (N.C. 16 bypass) in Conover and is more than three times larger than the former facility.
“This gives us the ability to offer many more programs and services,” said Dianna Osborne, president of Neighbors Network. “The Mayors House was the perfect place for this program to start and become established, but the Wade Center provides the space we need to expand and to truly serve the growing 50-plus population of our community.”
The added square footage allows the center to hold multiple programs at one time and to set aside dedicated space for an art studio, computer lab, media center, exercise room and more, she added.
Friday’s celebration will begin with the Partners Showcase from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. It will highlight community products and services that are focused on a 50-plus community. Partners represent business, agencies and organizations whose purpose is to enhance the needs of Catawba Valley’s 50-plus population.
At 1 p.m. Neighbors Network will be holding the official ribbon cutting for the Wade Center. This portion of the celebration is also open to the general public. City, county and community officials will be recognized as well as many others who have helped to make the move to the Wade Center possible. Special recognition will be made for the benefactors who have provided the support needed to bring this center for active living to Conover and Catawba County.
To close out the celebration Neighbors Network is hosting a Valentine Ball at the Wade Center from 5:30-8 p.m. in the facility’s auditorium. This will be an evening of celebration with heavy hors d’oeuvres, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets to this semi-formal event are complimentary. You can register online at neighborsnetwork.org, stop by the Mayors House at 706 First Ave. S. in Conover, or call 848-464-1111 for more information.
Programs and services provided by Neighbors Network are available to anyone ages 50 and older. As a multi-purpose senior center, the program provides a wide variety of social programs, educational programs, health and fitness programs and more. Not only does Neighbors Network provide a social outlet for its participants it provides a comprehensive information resource.
“So often people struggle to know who to call when they have a need for a service,” said Shuford Abernethy, chair of the Neighbors Network board. “We regularly receive calls and visits and can help people find what they need right here in our community. We also find that participants share information about valuable resources with each other. Between the formal and informal sharing, participants benefit greatly. We truly do live up to our title of Catawba Valley’s 50-plus Center for Active Living.”
Celebration sponsor for this event is Senior Information Resources, an educational resource for seniors, their families and their caregivers. Board members include Shuford Abernethy, Lonny McSherley, John Robinson, Hamp Shuford, III, David Isenhower, Joe Beaman, Ben Jenkins, Paula Kuhn, and Mary Bess Lawing.
For more information about Neighbors Network, call 828-464-1111, see the website at www.neighborsnetwork.org or visit at 502 Thornburg Drive NE in Conover.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.