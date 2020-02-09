Neighbors Network has packed up and moved to a new location, vacating the lovely old Conover home at 706 1st Ave. S., in which the organization began six years ago to serve the 50-plus population.
“We were rapidly outgrowing our space,” said Neighbors Network president Dianna Osborne, explaining that in August 2019, the organization purchased and began refurbishing the former New Vision Presbyterian Church on Thornburg Drive in Conover.
I visited the building a few days ago. It’s like walking into a new structure, one that makes clear that Neighbors Network is not in the business of helping people age; it’s bent on helping aging people live. “Thrive,” actually. That’s the word Neighbors Network folks like to use in their slogan, “thrive in community.”
A computer lab, pool table, art studio, exercise rooms, and game tables signal living, learning, laughing, and continuing to improve one’s life.
Nothing’s more important to human thriving, especially for the 50-plus set, than social interaction, and Neighbors Network offers it on a regular basis. One look at its calendar and no one can say there isn’t something for everyone.
Additionally, there’s help with taxes, Medicare, insurance supplements, legal concerns and with day-to-day living — a Neighbors Network offering that makes it unique.
“The things that make Neighbors Network stand out are our Task Away and Home Helper,” Dianna explained. Task Away is a concierge service by which trained individuals “come to your home and help you with (a variety of) needs: housekeeping, dog walking, transportation, and grocery shopping. It’s designed for individuals who are homebound for whatever reason.” Dianna emphasized, though, that Neighbors Network is not home health care, so no physical care is provided.
“Home Helper is our handyman (service),” Dianna continued. “They do the little jobs: change light bulbs, filters, smoke detectors. Small repairs that don’t require a licensed contractor.”
An added benefit is that the handyman can determine the need for a licensed contractor. If that turns out to be the case, Neighbors Network can suggest contractors and repair people who’ve been vetted and who kindly take into consideration a person’s financial situation when quoting jobs. “We try to work with local businesses that are outside the scope of senior services, such as electricians, plumbers, and general contractors.” All have experience working with Neighbors Network.
“I don’t believe that income should be a barrier to receiving the services that an individual needs,” said Dianna, who’s been the “handyman” for people a number of times when the need was something simple.
“I believe it’s good to take care of the individual and make sure they’re physically, mentally and socially well,” Dianna stated, “but thriving in community goes beyond that. To take care of the whole person means helping them have a safe place to live, transportation to the places they need to go, and engagement with other individuals.”
Dianna listed some of the varied needs and desires of 50-plussers: a safe roof, getting one’s hair washed and styled, playing cards, listening to guest speakers from a variety of vocations and practicing Tai chi.
“We plan to recommission the building [on Thornburg Drive]. It was dedicated [originally] as a place of worship. We plan to recommission it as a place of worship, outreach and ministry, and overall service to the community,” said Dianna. “Neighbors Network is not a church, but we are a 501(c)3, and our status with the state is religious, charitable, and scientific. This gives us an opportunity to serve the community in a lot of ways.”
The best part? There’s no joining or membership fee. For some activities, like those that involve the use of materials, such as crafts projects, or necessitate the leadership of a certified individual, such as a yoga instructor, there are nominal costs. But they can be waived depending on a person’s financial status. For the most part, people “pay what they can,” said Dianna. Some pay less than the suggested donation; some pay more.
“All people 50 and above are welcome to all activities and will have access to all the resources and services, which are similar to the Council on Aging’s services,” Dianna noted. “We offer what all senior centers are required to offer by the state.”
“God has grown us in so many ways,” Dianna pointed out. “From a small membership organization to an independent nonprofit open to the community to a state-certified center.”
“Come join us and learn how you can thrive in community,” Dianna concluded.
Everyone, regardless of age, is invited to the soft opening of Neighbors Network’s new location at 502 Thornburg Drive NE. The event takes place Feb. 14 with a Partner Showcase from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which attendees can meet some of the businesses and organizations with which Neighbors Network partners. The recommissioning, ribbon cutting, and recognition of major donors is from 1 to 2 p.m. A Valentine’s Ball with a DJ, dancing, refreshments, and a silent auction is from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For tickets to the ball ($25) or more information about Neighbors Network, call 828-464-1111.
