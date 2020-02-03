he romance in the debut novel by Mary Felkins takes place in the city of Laurelton. Astute readers will quickly realize Laurelton is a stand-in for Hickory, the place where Felkins and her husband, Bruce, moved in 1997, raised four children and still live today.
“In ‘Call to Love,’ I’ve given Hickory the name Laurelton. Throughout the story, readers will appreciate Laurelton Police Department (HPD) and Laurelton Daily Record (Hickory Daily Record), along with Laurelton Regional Medical Center (Frye Regional Medical Center),” Felkins wrote in an email exchange.
She added that the main characters often travel along Highway 127 and frequent Co-Zee’s Coffee Shot (previously Java Journey), as well as Café Romano (Café Gouda).
The interior of the heroine’s fictional home church, Garden Place Church, is inspired by the impressive main sanctuary at Corinth Reformed Church on Sixth Street, although in the book she’s relocated it off “Kellen Parkway” (aka McDonald Parkway), Felkins writes.
In addition to writing about her book, Felkins took time to answer questions about how she came to be an author and what motivates her to action.
How did you get started as a writer?
After 19 consecutive years of home education, I began writing in 2012 in response to a spiritual calling on my life to unleash a story idea in my head. I attended my first writers conference in May, 2013, where I met notable professionals who’ve since coached me in the mechanics of how to craft a novel. I pitched “Call to Love” at a conference in May 2015. In early October, I received my first contract with Prism Book Group, later acquired by Pelican Book Group.
What’s the best advice someone has provided you about writing?
Don’t. Give. Up. Rejection is part of the writing process, so it’s necessary to develop a thick skin. When all is said and done, invest in writing a good story, one you like to read.
What do you hope your book says to readers?
To trust God in all things and believe in the power of redemption. Because people can change.
What compelled you to tell this story?
In 2012, the Lord gave me a poignant vision where he was holding my book in his palm, saying, “This is the story I’m going to tell through you.” After that, I felt a strong urgency to complete a manuscript. If it weren’t for that affirmation, the characters would still be trapped forever in my head, chattering away, giving me no rest.
What keeps you motivated?
Peanut M&M’s, Coke Zero, reading other inspirational romance authors, and an evening rerun of “Fixer Upper” or “Survivor” with my husband. I’m also motivated by the success of other authors, cheering for them when their dream becomes a reality.
If you were inscribing your tombstone today, what would you want it to say?
Here lies Mary. She wasn’t afraid to dream big. She loved God’s word and God’s people well.
Do you have a personal philosophy you would like to share?
A few …
1) May your dreams be bold and may your faith take you there.
2) Two things last forever: God’s word and his people. One you have and one you are. Invest in both.
