The Division of Water Resources is looking into the discharge of roughly 99,000 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release from the city.
The spill occurred on Wildlife Access Road Wednesday and early Thursday and was the result of work being done as part of an Alexander County sewer line project, according to the release.
