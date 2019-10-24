HICKORY - Congress passed the REAL ID Act requiring states to issue identification that meets higher security standards. Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, a NC REAL ID will be required to travel on commercial airlines, enter military bases, enter federal facilities (federal courthouses), and nuclear power plants.
Find out about the documentation required to obtain a NC REAL ID at a presentation hosted by Catawba Valley Community College’s Accounting & Business Club on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m., in the East Wing Auditorium.
There is no charge for the presentation; the public is invited to attend.
Guest speaker Gary Leake, a representative of the North Carolina Department of Transportation, will explain the importance of having and how to obtain a NC REAL ID driver’s license.
If you have a disability and need accommodations, contact CVCC’s Counselor for Students with Disabilities at least 72 hours in advance to allow time to arrange the services at 828-327-7000, ext. 4222, or accommodations@cvcc.edu.
For more information, contact Christy Lefevers at clefevers@cvcc.edu, 828-327-7000 ext. 4308.
