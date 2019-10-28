HICKORY – The Lenoir-Rhyne University Visiting Writers Series continues its 31st season with highly celebrated Native American author Tommy Orange, Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in Belk Centrum. During his presentation, Orange will discuss his book “There There” one of New York Times 2018 10 Best Books of the Year.
Orange’s debut novel “There There” grapples with the history of a nation while showcasing a side of America few have ever seen. After noticing a lack of stories about urban Native Americans, Orange created a work that explores those who have inherited a profound spirituality, but who are also plagued by addiction, abuse, and suicide. “There There” tells the story of 12 characters who each have private reasons for travelling to the Big Oakland Powwow, and who come together after a brutal act of violence. The novel also received the 2019 PEN-Hemingway Award for distinguished new novel and the John Leonard Prize-National Book Critics Circle Award.
Born and raised in Oakland, California, Orange is a member of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma. He graduated from the Master of Fine Arts program at the Institute of American Indian Arts, and is a 2014 MacDowell Fellow and a 2016 Writing by Writers Fellow.
Prior to Orange’s presentation, the Visiting Writers Series will host a community conversation on Native American identity at 5:30 p.m. in Belk Centrum.
For more information, visit lr.edu/VWS or call the LR Box Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 828-328-7206.
