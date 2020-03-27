HICKORY - This Sunday, March 29, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The Daughters of the American Revolution John Hoyle Chapter had planned to hang posters throughout the area (restaurants, libraries, etc.) and was scheduled to provide refreshments to the March Veterans Coffee Connection in honor of the Vietnam veterans. The poster is shown above.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, those venues are now closed to public gatherings, and those planned activities are canceled.
"DAR’s John Hoyle Chapter joins a grateful nation in honoring all Vietnam veterans on Sunday, March 29," wrote Betty Schwarz, a John Hoyle Chapter member.
"One of the missions of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and of the local John Hoyle Chapter is to honor our nation's veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. We extend this invitation to all readers to be observant over the coming weekend. If you know or see a Vietnam veteran, please offer your gratitude to them for their many sacrifices. They deserve that and much more."
