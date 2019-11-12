HICKORY – The Piedmont Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold its 37th annual Pathfinder Dinner event to kick off the 2020 Friends of Scouting Campaign on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Lake Hickory Country Club.
Burke County native Randy Brinkley, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, NASA and space technology executive, will be the featured speaker. Col. Brinkley saw combat in Vietnam before attaining TOPGUN status and earning both the Navy’s Flight Instructor of the Year and the Marine Corps’ Aviator of the Year.
Brinkley was the NASA program manager for the International Space Station (ISS) from 1994 until 1999. While at NASA, Brinkley was responsible for the integration of Russia’s participation in the ISS Program and the successful on-orbit assembly of the first elements of the ISS. Before his assignment as program manager for the ISS, he was mission director of the Hubble Space Telescope Repair Mission in 1994. From 1990 to 1992, he managed research and development activities for advanced aircraft systems and technologies at the McDonnell Douglas Corporation. Brinkley also served as chief executive officer of Rocketplane Kistler Inc., a commercial space transportation company from 2004 to 2007. Brinkley is a former president of Boeing Satellite Systems Inc. (BSS), the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial communication satellites, and prior to that was senior vice president of programs for Hughes Space and Communications Company.
The Nov. 21 event at Lake Hickory Country Club will begin with a reception at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6:15 p.m.
Special guests, community and business leaders who have supported Scouting during the year will be recognized.
The evening also serves as the hallmark annual Friends of Scouting Kick-off event for the Piedmont Council. Funds support the Scout’s many area camps, activities, training and other events critical to the Scouting experience.
There is no cost to attend the dinner; however, those attending will be given the opportunity to make a gift to support Scouting. The costs of the event are underwritten by a local benefactor. If you have an interest in attending and have not received an invitation, call Jack Crawford at 828-850-7582.
